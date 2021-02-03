Police Warning Over Fake Insurance Deals On Social Media

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 4:02 PM GMT) -- Young motorists were urged on Wednesday to be on the lookout for bogus insurance deals on social media sites after new figures showed they are the group most likely to be conned. The Insurance Fraud Bureau and City of London Police have warned that students and other young people are falling victim to so-called ghost brokers — crooks who place unrealistically cheap and fraudulent deals for car cover online to lure people trying to save money. Victims could find themselves in trouble, investigators warned. "Frustratingly, this scam is all too common, and it's causing more people to drive without insurance and get...

