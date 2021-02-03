Lloyds Bank Ordered To Refund Customers Over PPI Failings

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 1:39 PM GMT) -- Britain's competition regulator said Wednesday it has ordered Lloyds Banking Group to refund customers another £17,000 ($23,000) for violating its rules on communicating with customers affected by the payment protection insurance scandal, bringing the total the lender must pay to £975,000. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has ordered Lloyds to pay the latest in refunds after the banking giant reported breaches of the rules. The CMA order requires lenders to send PPI customers annual reminders that set out the cost of their policy, the type of cover they have and reminds them of their right to cancel. The CMA said...

