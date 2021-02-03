Gov't Refunds £25.7M In Overpaid UK Pensions Tax

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 2:46 PM GMT) -- The government said on Wednesday that it has refunded £25.7 million ($35 million) in overpaid tax on pension withdrawals in the final quarter of 2020, as experts called for a "flawed" system to be put right. HM Revenue & Customs disclosed the latest quarterly figure as part of its regular updates on pensions tax intake. The refunded amount was 20% down on the £32.1 million returned to taxpayers in the same period of 2019. Pensions freedom rules introduced in 2015 allow members of retirement plans over the age of 55 to take a lump sum or flexible payments from their long-term savings....

