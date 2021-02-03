5 Firms Aid As Jazz Pays $7.2B For Rare Disease Drugmaker

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 8:58 AM EST) -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has agreed to pay $7.2 billion to pick up GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, which develops cannabinoid-based treatments for rare diseases, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal cooked up by five law firms. The agreement sees Ireland-based Jazz acquiring U.K.-headquartered GW, adding to the buyer's portfolio a pharmaceutical company focused on making cannabinoid-derived treatments for rare diseases like Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, Dravet syndrome and tuberous sclerosis complex, according to a statement. Jazz is represented by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, Macfarlanes LLP and Arthur Cox LLP; GW is represented by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and Slaughter and May....

