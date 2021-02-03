K&L Gates Nabs 18 Partners With Expansion In Nashville

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 2:21 PM EST) -- K&L Gates is setting up shop in Nashville, the law firm said Wednesday, hiring a group of 18 partners who will offer services in areas including health care, litigation, intellectual property and finance. Partners from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP, Butler Snow LLP, Dickinson Wright PLLC, and Bass Berry & Sims PLC are joining the firm as it establishes itself in Tennessee's largest city. K&L Gates said more than 25 lawyers will be based out of the new Nashville office, its 24th in the U.S. and 45th globally. Many of those joining the firm have backgrounds representing health care providers...

