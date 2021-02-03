Accounting Body Sees Urgent Need To Upgrade ESG Reports

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 5:37 PM GMT) -- A global accounting body has said it plans to draft global standards for companies to report on climate change risks by September after finding an "urgent demand" for the benchmarks to be improved. The International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation said on Tuesday that its trustees have outlined steps they plan to take after they assessed responses to its consultation on sustainability and corporate reporting, which has recently concluded. Input to the review from the private sector and public agencies revealed a pressing need for companies to have a set of benchmarks that are globally consistent when they come to file reports about...

