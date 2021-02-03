EU Police Bust €12M Transatlantic Money Laundering Ring

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 5:06 PM GMT) -- Police have arrested more than 100 members of a criminal gang accused of laundering €12 million ($14.4 million) through 50 different U.S. banks after an investigation by European and American law enforcement agencies, Europol said Wednesday. The European Union police agency said it helped to coordinate a investigation by the Spanish National Police and the U.S. Secret Service, leading to authorities uncovering a large organized crime group engaged in fraud and transatlantic money laundering. Operation Secreto, as it was dubbed, included 88 house searches and more than €1.3 million in frozen assets held at 87 bank accounts, Europol said. "The criminal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS