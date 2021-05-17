Justices Revive Challenge To IRS Microcaptive Reporting Rule

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 10:46 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Monday revived an advisory firm's challenge to IRS guidance requiring microcaptive insurance transactions to be disclosed on pain of penalties, saying it was not barred by the Anti-Injunction Act. The U.S. Supreme Court found that CIC Services' lawsuit challenged a 2016 Internal Revenue Service notice that labeled microcaptive insurance arrangements as potentially abusive, and not the potential tax penalty for violating the notice. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) The challenge by CIC Services to an Internal Revenue Service notice issued in 2016 is not prohibited by the AIA, which bars suits that could restrain the collection of tax, the justices...

