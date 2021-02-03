SourceHOV Creditors Seek Injunction Over Stripped Assets

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- Investors who last year won a merger appraisal ruling against outsourcing venture SourceHOV sought a preliminary injunction late Tuesday to block the buyer from tying up or dissipating assets needed to pay the now-$60 million judgment. The motion filed in Delaware Chancery Court by Manichaean Capital LLC and four other investors claims the merged business optimization company, Exela Technologies Inc., will strip away the money if the court doesn't compel its handover. Absent an injunction, "Exela will continue to pledge away SourceHOV's assets, at an accelerated rate, to pay its own debts, thus presenting a clear and present danger to plaintiffs'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS