TCF Sued Over Planned $22B Merger With Huntington

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- An investor in Michigan bank TCF Financial Corp. filed suit against the bank and its board of directors, accusing them of making misleading claims about TCF's proposed $22 billion merger with Columbus, Ohio, bank Huntington Bancshares Inc. In Tuesday's suit, TCF shareholder Shiva Stein claims that TCF failed to disclose key financial details in the document it distributed to shareholders telling them they should vote to approve the merger. "Absent disclosure of the foregoing material information prior to the special stockholder meeting to vote on the proposed transaction, plaintiff will be unable to make a fully-informed decision regarding whether to vote...

