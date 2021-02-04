EPA Asked To Revisit Permits For St. Croix Refinery

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- Environmental and community groups want the Biden administration to throw out previous approvals to reopen a contentious oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which they say was fast-tracked by the Trump administration despite numerous environmental concerns. In a petition for review filed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's appeals board Wednesday, the St. Croix Environmental Association, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Sierra Club claimed that the Caribbean oil refinery poses significant environmental threats to nearby wildlife and vulnerable communities, nearly a third of which live below the poverty line. The groups said that...

