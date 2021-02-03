Biden Won't Wait For ABA To Vet Judicial Picks

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- The Biden administration will announce judicial nominees before they receive evaluations from the American Bar Association, the ABA said Wednesday, continuing the Trump administration's speedy approach rather than returning to a long tradition last observed in the Obama years. The decision comes as liberal advocates press President Joe Biden to move quickly on filling judicial vacancies. Despite a flurry of recent retirements, he faces obstacles in matching President Donald Trump's impact on the federal courts. Announcing nominees without waiting for ABA evaluations removes one potential speed bump in the process. From 1953 until 2000, presidents sent the names of prospective nominees...

