Security Company Settles EEOC Hairstyle Bias Charge

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- A Las Vegas security company that allegedly denied a Black woman the right to apply for a job because of her hairstyle has staved off a potential court battle by settling her race discrimination charge, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. The conciliation agreement announced Wednesday resolves the EEOC's claim that Official Security violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act when it turned away the job applicant. The deal requires the company to make a monetary donation to a community organization and provide Title VII training to all of its employees, according to the agency. Official Security provides...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS