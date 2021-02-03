Huntington, TCF Offering Fix For $22B Merger Deal

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- Huntington Bancshares Inc. is offering to shed branches in four Michigan markets to secure regulatory approval for its planned $22 billion merger with fellow regional bank TCF Financial Corp. Huntington disclosed in a Tuesday filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that both financial firms informed the Federal Reserve System last month they would sell TCF branches with deposits totaling $375 million in four Michigan banking markets to address potential antitrust concerns. According to the filing, there's "no assurance that the [initial] divestiture proposal will be accepted or deemed sufficient by the Federal Reserve Board and the Antitrust Division of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS