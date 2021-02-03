Canadian Court Preserves Restructure Of Pot Co. IAnthus

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:26 PM EST) -- A Canadian appeals court said the restructuring of indebted cannabis company iAnthus can proceed, finding that even if the company had made omissions about its financial status, these were not significant enough to warrant canceling the plan. The unanimous decision, handed down Friday by a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeal for British Columbia, paves the way for creditors of iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. to essentially take control of the company, which is more than $150 million in debt. Justice David Franklin Tysoe wrote that the lower court judge "made a palpable, but not overriding, error in finding that there...

