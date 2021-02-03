Girardi's Pasadena Mansion Burglarized, Police Say

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- Tom Girardi's 10,277-square-foot mansion has apparently been burglarized, but detectives don't know what was stolen from the bankrupt trial attorney's estate, police told Law360 on Wednesday. Details were sparse about the break-in at the $16.5 million property in Pasadena, California. Police received a burglary report at about 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 22 and responding officers found signs of forced entry through a broken window, Pasadena Police Lt. Bill Grisafe said. The burglary comes as Girardi faces removal or eviction from his longtime home in involuntary bankruptcy proceedings that were spurred by findings that he couldn't pay his bills and had taken...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS