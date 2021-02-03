French Court Holds Gov't To Account On Climate Change

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 3:51 PM EST) -- The government of France has failed to meet its self-imposed greenhouse gas emissions reductions, a French administrative court ruled Wednesday, handing a victory to green groups that sued to push the government to new action. The Administrative Tribunal of Paris said the French government is responsible for ecological damage stemming from its failure to meet the GHG targets, which were set in various commitments including the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change and a national law passed in 2019. Greenpeace, Oxfam and other environmental groups had asked the government to be assessed minimal financial damages — €1 for moral damage and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS