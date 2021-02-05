Health Hires: GrayRobinson, MiraMed, AngioDynamics

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- GrayRobinson PA has added a prominent health care attorney from Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, while MiraMed Global Services and AngioDynamics Inc. have both named new general counsels, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. GrayRobinson Kenneth D. McArthur Jr. Kenneth D. McArthur Jr. has jumped ship from Boies Schiller to GrayRobinson's Washington, D.C., office as a shareholder, according to a Wednesday announcement. A health care industry veteran, he has guided numerous clients in the field like businesses and government entities through litigation, according to GrayRobinson's announcement. His litigation work has centered on claims...

