Cooley Adds To 2020 Special Bonuses With Extra Cash

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 1:35 PM EST) -- Cooley LLP will be making extra payments to its attorneys to match the market rate for 2020 bonuses for work during the pandemic, the firm confirmed Thursday. Cooley set off the trend of firms giving nonpartner lawyers pandemic bonuses, ranging from $2,500 to $7,500, and Davis Polk & Wardell LLP subsequently paid out bonuses on a scale starting at $7,500 and topping out at $40,000, which became the market rate for much of BigLaw. Cooley is now making up the difference with payments that are set to hit accounts on Feb. 12, according to a memo. "Cooley was the first law firm...

