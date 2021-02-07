The Fund For Modern Courts' Chair On Judicial Reform Need

By Anna Sanders |

Proskauer Rose pro bono partner Bill Silverman was elected chair of the board for Modern Courts in January.

Why did you want to chair the board of The Fund for Modern Courts?

Why is an organization like Modern Courts needed in New York?

What's the impact of those budget cuts?

What are other ways the pandemic is affecting the court system?

Why is reforming the court structure in New York a focus of the fund?

At least a million New Yorkers are facing eviction. How can the court system better handle that looming crisis when the pandemic moratorium is lifted?

How will the post-pandemic recovery impact judicial reform and the court system in New York state?

What are some of the biggest challenges for judicial reform aside from the pandemic?

What do you see as the future of judicial reform in New York, years down the line?