Utah Asks Insurer To Pay $1.8M Atty Fee In Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- Utah's Department of Administrative Services sued an AIG subsidiary on Wednesday, seeking to compel the carrier to cover the $1.8 million it spent defending Utah State University in an underlying trade secrets suit. The department told a Utah federal judge that Lexington Insurance Co. breached the insurance contract by refusing to reimburse its legal bills incurred in defending Utah State University Research Foundation against global weather analytics company GeoMetWatch in the underlying suit. According to Wednesday's suit, AIG has asserted that the fee incurred by the Utah Attorney General's Office from defending the university in the underlying litigation is defined as "employees salary" under its policy...

