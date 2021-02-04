Attys Predict Whistleblower Claim Uptick Post-Pandemic

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 3:29 PM EST) -- A mixture of confusing rules and regulations from the federal government's stimulus programs during the pandemic as well as disgruntled former employees could serve up a steady wave of False Claims Act actions in the years to come, three Duane Morris LLP attorneys warned Wednesday. Associate Brett Feldman was joined by partners Michael Mustokoff and Daniel Walworth for an hour webinar from their Philadelphia office Wednesday. They gave an overview of the False Claims Act and why attorneys should anticipate a rise in complaints filed by whistleblowers and government agencies in coming years. Feldman told participants that two drivers would lead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS