UK Report Backs Green Taxes, Supporting Europe's Push

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 2:06 PM EST) -- A British parliamentary report recommending the government use the tax system to encourage green economic growth makes the U.K. the most recent voice in Europe to advocate tax policy as a mechanism for achieving net-zero carbon emissions. Included in the report released Wednesday were recommendations such as reducing value-added tax on repair services and items such as solar panels, as well as making the air passenger tax more targeted. The U.K. also was asked to consider a carbon tax and investigate the merits of a carbon border tax. The month of February has seen a number of proposals exploring how the...

