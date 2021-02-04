EU Approves Controversial Changes To Disclosure Rules

Law360, London (February 4, 2021, 1:20 PM GMT) -- Europe's financial regulators said Thursday that they have signed off updates to investment disclosures for retail and insurance-based products, despite criticism from the sector that the changes to the already unpopular documents are "bad news for consumers." Europe's financial regulators have submitted amendments to the European Commission for a revamp of a regime that guides fund managers on disclosure to investors. (iStock) The European Supervisory Authorities said they have submitted amendments to the European Commission designed to revamp a blocwide regime that guides how fund managers disclose details such as fees and level of risk to investors. The updates were drafted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS