Gibson Dunn Forms US-UK Enviro Social Governance Group

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 3:29 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has formed an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practice led by a powerhouse team including a former trade representative to President Barack Obama, the international firm said Thursday. The ESG practice will advise clients on their corporate environmental responsibilities as well as the risks and opportunities that come with environmental policy reform, the firm said in a release. A coalition of partners from the U.S. and the U.K. will head the practice. Along with former U.S. trade representative Ronald Kirk, who is senior of counsel in Gibson Dunn's Dallas and Washington, D.C., offices, the practice will be...

