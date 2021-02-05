Why An ExxonMobil-Chevron Merger Isn't Unthinkable

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- ExxonMobil and Chevron are rumored to have talked about merging in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, and while a deal between the U.S. oil giants would represent one of the largest corporate mergers ever and face heavy regulatory scrutiny, experts say it's no foregone conclusion it would be blocked. The Wall Street Journal reported on Jan. 31 that, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the top executives for Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corp. and California-headquartered Chevron Corp. considered combining their businesses. According to the report, the idea was born out of financial hardship the companies were facing. Talks were preliminary and aren't currently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS