The States Where Biden Can Name A Generation Of Judges

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- As President Joe Biden starts nominating attorneys for the federal bench, he has the opportunity to name a new and more diverse generation of district judges who will shape the law for decades to come, especially in blue states like California and New Jersey, where the openings are concentrated. Thanks to a flurry of retirements, Biden can fill more than 80 current and upcoming vacancies on district courts, a tally that has nearly doubled since he took office with the fewest openings for a new president since 1989. Most vacant seats are in blue states whose Democratic senators will make recommendations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS