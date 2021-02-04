Democrats Reintroduce PRO Act To Expand Union Rights

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:58 AM EST) -- Democrats on Thursday reintroduced the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, a broad labor law overhaul that represents an early test of the party's power to pass progressive reforms under President Joe Biden. The bill, which cleared the House of Representatives last year but stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate, would strengthen the National Labor Relations Act by imposing financial penalties on employers that violate workers' rights, nullify state laws letting workers refuse to pay dues, narrow exclusions for contract workers, and more. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, announced the bill's revival...

