USPTO Facing Latest Free Speech Challenge To TM Law

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 11:46 AM EST) -- The Federal Circuit is once again being asked to strike down a portion of federal trademark law on the grounds that it violates the First Amendment, this time by a man who wanted to register "Trump Too Small" as a trademark. In a brief filed Wednesday, Steve Elster asked the appeals court to invalidate the Lanham Act's ban on the registration of trademarks featuring "a name, portrait, or signature identifying a particular living individual except by his written consent." That provision was cited in a July ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that rejected Elster's application to register a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS