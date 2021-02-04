Paris Partner Snags Role As Hogan Lovells Global Chair

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 3:07 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells's next chair will be Paris-based partner and current regional managing partner for Europe, the Middle East and Africa Marie-Aimée de Dampierre, the firm announced Thursday. De Dampierre, who will begin her new role May 1, will be the first woman to hold the firm's chair position solo. In an interview with Law360 Pulse, de Dampierre said her top goals as chair include improving communication and collaboration across the global giant and training an eye on the firm's culture, particularly as it relates to diversity and inclusion. "We are in a period of transformation, and I believe COVID has accelerated...

