DOJ Charging Memo Rescission Aids Prosecutorial Discretion

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- On Jan. 29, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it rescinded a 2017 memo[1] by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions[2] that required prosecutors to charge federal defendants with the readily provable offenses that would carry the most severe penalties. This memo reversed a 2013 memo[3] by then-U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder that recommended prosecutors only bring charges that trigger long federal drug mandatory minimums when the evidence indicates the defendant is, in layman's terms, a big fish. At stake is more than a battle of memos; it is the fundamental role and enduring value of prosecutorial discretion. Perhaps most importantly,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS