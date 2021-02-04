Fed. Circ. Upholds John Deere's PTAB Loss In Farming IP Row

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld two Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that John Deere failed to show claims in a farming patent are invalid as obvious, saying both were supported by substantial evidence. The nonprecedential opinion affirming the December 2019 PTAB decisions means that patent owner Richard Gramm's underlying infringement suit against Deere & Co. in Indiana federal court, which has been paused since 2016 pending the final outcome of the PTAB review, could start chugging along again soon. John Deere had argued on appeal that the board erred by deviating from its construction of a key element of...

