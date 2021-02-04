Latham, Ogier Steer PE-Backed Atotech's $498M Public Debut

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:22 PM EST) -- Carlyle-backed chemicals company Atotech started trading Thursday after raising $498 million in an initial public offering guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and Ogier LLP that priced below Atotech's expected range. Atotech Ltd.'s shares opened at $17 apiece — the same as their IPO price — on the New York Stock Exchange, where they are trading under the symbol "ATC." The IPO price fell below Atotech's expected price range of $19 to $22 per share, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The company sold about 29.3 million shares in the offering to raise nearly $498 million. It has a less...

