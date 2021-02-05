Minn. Justices Say Employee Handbook Can Be Contractual

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- Disclaimer language in an employee handbook saying the document should not be considered a contract does not necessarily keep it from forming the basis of a contract, the Minnesota Supreme Court has held in a case involving pay owed upon separation of employment. A Minnesota Supreme Court majority on Wednesday reversed a state appellate court's decision to uphold the dismissal of a breach of contract claim by Donald Hall, a municipal worker who sought pay for accrued paid time off. The state's highest court said that if an employee handbook meets a standard for determining whether the terms constitute a contractual agreement,...

