DC AG Racine Talks Taking On Trump, US Capitol Riot

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- Like many of his Democratic counterparts around the country, Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine played an influential role waging legal fights against the Trump White House's policies ranging from immigration to proposed restrictions on food stamps. Racine, a Haitian immigrant and the district's first independent top prosecutor since 2015, became a prominent national political figure during Donald Trump's presidency but he's still not garnered the level of attention cast on the state attorneys general of New York and California. As the immediate past co-chair of the national Democratic Attorneys General Association, or DAGA, Racine, 58, helped coordinate the legal and political tactics attorneys general used to pursue their suits against the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS