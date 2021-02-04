Pa. GOP Claims Carbon Pact Rule Imposes Illegal Taxes

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania General Assembly's Republican leadership announced its opposition Thursday to a proposed regulation that would enter the state into a regional cap-and-trade program, saying the initiative would impose unconstitutional taxes and threaten jobs in the energy sector. Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff was among the state Republican leaders who sent a letter Monday to head off a rule that would have the state join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Top Republican lawmakers in the state House of Representatives and the Senate said in a statement that they asked the Pennsylvania Independent Regulatory Review Commission to disapprove...

