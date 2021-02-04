Assistant US Attorney To Join Manhattan Bankruptcy Bench

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- Assistant U.S. Attorney David S. Jones has been named to a vacant seat on the Manhattan bankruptcy bench after 24 years as a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday. Chief Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston said Jones will assume his judicial duties Feb. 19, succeeding Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, who moved to the district court. "We are extremely happy to welcome David Jones to our bankruptcy bench," Judge Livingston said in a statement. "He is an excellent addition to an excellent court and we look forward to working with him for many...

