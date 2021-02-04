MoFo, Ex-Attys To Try Settling Sex Bias Case Before Trial

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has referred a high-profile sex and maternity bias suit lodged against Morrison & Foerster LLP by two former attorneys to mediation days after the judge urged the parties to consider taking another crack at settling the dispute before it heads to a jury. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley issued a short order on Wednesday referring the bias suit to Magistrate Judge Virginia DeMarchi for settlement, a move that comes almost a week after Judge Corley pled with both MoFo and two of its former lawyers during a hearing to try to strike a deal since, in...

