How Vendors Are Data Security Soft Spots For Law Firms

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- A recent data breach at a BigLaw firm underscores the need for legal professionals to consider the potential cybersecurity risks associated with third-party vendors. An internal memo obtained by Law360 on Tuesday from Goodwin Procter LLP managing partner Mark Bettencourt revealed that a small percentage of clients had confidential information exposed as part of a security breach with an unspecified file transfer vendor on Jan. 20. Law360 Pulse This article is part of Law360's newest offering covering the business of law. Learn more about Law360 Pulse here. Goodwin has declined two requests to comment this week. Claudia Rast, Butzel Long PC's...

