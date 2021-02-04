DC Appeals Court Backs Partner Over Equity Calculation

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- Law firms in the District of Columbia can't enforce provisions that impose financial penalties on departing partners for taking clients with them when they leave because doing so violates a local rule of professional conduct, a D.C. appeals court ruled Thursday. In a 28-page opinion, a three-judge panel upheld an earlier trial court ruling that found patent ace Marsha G. Gentner, now of Dykema Gossett PLLC, was right to push back against her former employer, Jacobson Holman PLLC, after it tried to enforce a provision that would have cut her equity payout by 50% because she took clients with her when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS