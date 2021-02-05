ITC Cases Up 15% As Firms Expand Practices, Report Says

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:38 PM EST) -- More companies are requesting U.S. International Trade Commission investigations over the past year despite — or in light of — the COVID-19 pandemic, with so-called virtual firms competing to gain a larger share of the market, according to a new report. The number of Section 337 investigations being filed over unfair trade practices has gone up from 54 to 62 in 2020, marking a 15% increase from 2019, according to the Feb. 3 report published by California-based intellectual property firm Patexia. Patexia said it expected to see this figure grow in 2021 due to the pandemic, which has caused court shutdowns...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS