Mich. Pot Regulator Says Scammers Impersonating Officials

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- Michigan's cannabis regulator warned on Thursday that the agency had received multiple reports of fraudsters impersonating state officials in order to extract money or information about pot shops' security systems. A bulletin from Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency said several businesses had been contacted by people who used pot licensees' business data, including names of owners and other relevant details, to dupe employees into handing over money or photographs of the business' alarm systems, inventory and layouts. The MRA did not say how many cases of fraud or attempted fraud it had been alerted to. In one instance, a business lost $100,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS