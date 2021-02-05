4 Ways To Strengthen Deal-Related R&W Insurance Claims

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- Representations and warranties, or R&W, insurance claims are on the rise due to the increased use of insurance by buyers of target companies through mergers and acquisitions. The increase in R&W claims coincides with a general increase in the number of M&A deals over the past several years. A 2020 study from Aon PLC noted the following R&W claim trends: Aon saw a 400% increase in the number of claims filed on R&W insurance policies between 2014 and 2018; Claim size trended upward in 2019, with an average claim size of $10.7 million and 26% of all claims paid exceeding $10 million;...

