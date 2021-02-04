Biden Pulls Trump Picks For 1st Circ., Other Courts, Agencies

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday officially withdrew more than 30 nominees selected by former President Donald Trump but never confirmed, ending 17 candidacies for federal courts including the First Circuit along with positions at the Pentagon, the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Reserve and other financial regulators. President Joe Biden prepares to deliver remarks to State Department staff on Thursday in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) The formality marks the end of the road for the pending Trump picks, although Biden could theoretically renominate them. Along with the First Circuit, the judicial picks were up for district courts in Alabama and Guam, the...

