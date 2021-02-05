Jenner & Block Adds 3 Capital Partners To Start ITC Practice

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:02 AM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP has hired three partners from Goodwin Procter LLP and Oblon McClelland Maier & Neustadt LLP in Washington, D.C., to lead its newly launched practice that focuses on matters before the International Trade Commission. Mark Davis, Alexander Hadjis and Ronald Pabis have joined Jenner & Block's Washington office as members of its 20-lawyer patent litigation and counseling practice. The three partners will also serve as co-chairs of the firm's ITC practice, representing companies in Section 337 investigations. "We have been very focused in the last couple of years thinking about the ITC as a forum because we believe...

