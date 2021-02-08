NY Judge Quits After Admitting To Keying Local Official's Car

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- Judge Gregory Burker, a justice of Watson Town Court in Lewis County in upstate New York, has surrendered his position following a disciplinary proceeding after he allegedly keyed a town official's car. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct confirmed Thursday that it had opened an investigation into Burker on Oct. 29, 2020, after a complaint was filed alleging he dug his key into the side of a Watson town official's car as revenge for the town denying him health insurance. Burker pled guilty to criminal mischief on the same day. In exchange for the commission dropping the investigation, he resigned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS