Insurers Urged To Refund Drivers From £29B In Motor Savings

Law360, London (February 5, 2021, 4:19 PM GMT) -- British auto insurers should give policyholders back some of the estimated £29 billion ($40 billion) fall in motor insurance claims during the government travel restrictions to beat the COVID-19 outbreak, a consumer group said Friday. According to government data obtained by the Association of Consumer Support Organisation, there were 140,000 motor insurance claims recorded between October and December 2020, which is a 23% year-on-year fall. The group also found that, overall, 172,000 injury claims were registered during that period, making it a decrease of almost 50,000 compared to the same period in 2019. "The picture that emerges from last year is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS