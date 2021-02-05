Insurer Beazley Pushed To 2020 Loss Over COVID-19 Claims

Law360, London (February 5, 2021, 3:03 PM GMT) -- U.K. insurer Beazley said Friday that claims related to COVID-19 had pushed the company to a $50 million pre-tax loss in 2020, with the prospect of a further multimillion-dollar hit this year if circumstances don't improve. The London-based insurer said the pandemic had seen the company hit hard with event cancelation and business interruption claims. Beazley saw a pre-tax profit of $267.7 million in 2019. So far, it said it has seen COVID-19 claims of $340 million after reinsurance, with the prospect of a further $50 million in claims if there is not a "resumption to some form of normality in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS