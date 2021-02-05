UK's Top Court Curbs Global Reach Of SFO Probes

Law360, London (February 5, 2021, 10:06 AM GMT) -- U.S. engineering company KBR Inc. doesn't have to give the Serious Fraud Office documents held overseas in a criminal investigation into its U.K. subsidiary, the country's top court said Friday in a ruling that curbs the international reach of the anti-fraud agency's probes. Britain's highest court reined in the reach of the country's top fraud prosecutor, rejecting its demand for U.S.-based KBR to turn over documents kept outside the country. The U.K. Supreme Court held the SFO's demand was "invalid," overturning a High Court ruling that legislation granting the anti-fraud agency the power to require an individual under investigation to produce...

