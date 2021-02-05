EU Regulators Finalize Enviro Disclosure Reporting Rules

Law360, London (February 5, 2021, 1:04 PM GMT) -- European regulators have set out final rules on how the bloc's financial companies must make environmental, social and governance disclosures to investors in a bid to clamp down on misleading statements about the sustainable benefits of products. The European supervisory authorities published a final report Thursday on how banks, asset managers and insurers must measure and disclose their climate and social considerations to investors in a standardized way. Firms will be required to do this under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, or SFDR, which is due to come into force in March. The rules are designed to ensure that investors are...

